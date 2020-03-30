Severe Threat Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong area of low pressure will move across the area tomorrow. Ahead of it, numerous showers & storms are likely. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.
The window for severe weather will be late morning into the early afternoon . Storms that become severe will be capable of producing damaging winds of 60+ MPH, quarter sized hail, and an isolated tornado or two. The greatest risk will be south of Highway 80, where the best storm energy will be available.
Behind the system, a cool area of high pressure will build into the area for the second half of the work week. Expect beautiful springlike weather, with lots of sunshine, highs in the 60s & 70s, and lows in the 40s & 50s.
A warming trend will begin this weekend into next week, as highs climb back into the 80s, and muggy air returns to the area. However, it may not be until the middle of next week before any significant rain chance returns to the forecast.
