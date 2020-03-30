Severe Weather Possible on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Weather for Monday looks quiet across the Chattahoochee Valley with more clouds than sun around, but when the sunshine does manage to break through, high temperatures will climb back to near 80 during the afternoon hours. So, despite the cold front that moved through yesterday, not a major cooldown by any means; however, a more potent low pressure system will lift toward the Southeast on Tuesday and bring a chance for some strong to severe storms along with it. A Level 2 out of 5 severe risk is in place for areas along and south of Highway 80 across the Valley, so the better ingredients are in place the farther south you go. Beginning tomorrow afternoon, a line of storms moving in from the northwest could pack a punch with damaging wind gusts, and we’ll keep an eye out of isolated storms out ahead of the main line for a few tornadoes and/or small hail.