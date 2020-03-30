Severe Weather Possible on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Weather for Monday looks quiet across the Chattahoochee Valley with more clouds than sun around, but when the sunshine does manage to break through, high temperatures will climb back to near 80 during the afternoon hours. So, despite the cold front that moved through yesterday, not a major cooldown by any means; however, a more potent low pressure system will lift toward the Southeast on Tuesday and bring a chance for some strong to severe storms along with it. A Level 2 out of 5 severe risk is in place for areas along and south of Highway 80 across the Valley, so the better ingredients are in place the farther south you go. Beginning tomorrow afternoon, a line of storms moving in from the northwest could pack a punch with damaging wind gusts, and we’ll keep an eye out of isolated storms out ahead of the main line for a few tornadoes and/or small hail.
Any storms should come to an end by 9-10PM ET on Tuesday, and then thanks to the cold front passage, we’ll see a nice stretch of cooler mornings for the rest of the work week with lows down into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine and more seasonable temperatures stick around for mid-week, but gradually a warming trend and more clouds will return as we head toward the weekend (highs back in the 80s by Friday), though rain chances still look low. Another strong storm system looks to move toward the Valley again early next week, but we’ll continue to fine-tune the timing and potential threats in the days ahead. Still too far out to iron out the details for now!
