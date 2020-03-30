Storm shelters to open in East Ala. if needed during coronavirus pandemic

(WTVM) - While the coronavirus is a major concern on a daily basis, the Chattahoochee Valley needs to stay educated on severe weather that’s expected Tuesday.
Shelters will open in East Alabama only if a tornado watch is issued, meaning conditions are favorable for a tornado in the area. If that does happen, there will be safety precautions in place.
Tuesday is an Alert Center Action Day which means severe weather is possibly coming through the Chattahoochee Valley.
“We’re keeping in mind with great concern the coronavirus," said Austin Jones, Lee County’s Emergency Management Agency’s communications officer. "But with severe weather, it’s a threat to life safety and so we’re having to make sure that we walk that fine line to make sure everyone is safe on both ends.”
“Yeah the coronavirus is bad with people getting sick, but if you’re not alive to catch it or transmit it, then we can’t really help you," said Bob Franklin, Russell County EMA director."We really want to focus on current issues which may be a tornado versus the really current issue which is the coronavirus.”
As the coronavirus looms over the minds of many, The Alabama Department of Public Health warns if a tornado warning is issued for your area, you are more likely to be affected by the tornado than by the coronavirus. To prepare for that, shelters in Lee and Russell counties will open the moment a tornado watch is issued.
“There’s a shelter in Fort Mitchell by the senior activity center, we’ve got one in Seale near the baseball fields, and there’s another one in Hurtsboro by the sheriff’s office precinct," Franklin said.
“If you do not feel safe in your current home, as soon as the tornado watch is issued, go to that safer location," Jones said, "Find that safer location that is open.”
Remember, a watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado, a warning means one is coming, so you want to get to your safe space before the warning is issued. To keep your family not only safe from the storm, but from the virus, there will be special plans in place for safe shelters.
“We’re going to try to keep that social distancing. We’ll have some hand sanitizer and some other things on hand to help keep it as sterile of an environment as we can," Franklin said.
“And we’ve met with our safer locations and we’ve determined a quantity for each location," said Jones. "So, keep in mind as soon as the tornado watch is issued, if you don’t feel safe in your current structure, go to the safer location because if they’re at quantity, you may need to go to a different shelter or different location.”
Lee County will announce which shelters will open on its Facebook page, here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.