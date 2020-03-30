WATCH: 4-year-old Evelyn ‘Vadie’ Sides tells story of being missing for 2 days in Lee Co. woods

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Evelyn “Vadie” Sides was missing for two days in a heavily wooded area in rural Lee County before she was found Friday afternoon. All she had with her was her dog.
Over the weekend, Vadie was recovering but doing well.
In fact, Vadie was doing well enough that her mother, Amanda Sides, posted on Facebook that the brave 4-year-old girl wanted to share what happened when she disappeared on Wednesday afternoon.
You can watch the video below:
On Friday, about 300 people had volunteered to search for Vadie before she was found around 3:20 p.m. just east of Lee Road 65.
“No words are capable of describing everyone’s relief. We are just, ecstatic might be a good word. She is in good shape, she is responsive, she is talking, she’s alert. She is in good physical condition, and the best part is she is with her mama," Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said.
Jones became emotional when he thanked the hundreds of volunteers.
“Our thanks just don’t seem like enough, but they have our sincere and heartfelt thanks for the sacrifices they made - all the volunteers that came with one goal in mind and that was finding this little girl and getting her back to her mom and dad, which just happened a few minutes ago," Jones said.
Vadie had last been seen walking her dog around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Lee Road 66.
“The call was from a caretaker for the child, a friend of the family, she reported that she and the 4-year-old missing girl identified as baby Sides were outside in the back of the residence, that literally she was there one moment and then she looked up and the little girl had disappeared from her view,” said Jones.
