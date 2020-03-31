ADPH: 13 dead, nearly 950 confirmed cases of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Tuesday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 13 people have died from the coronavirus.
According to the data map from ADPH, there are nearly 950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state. Over 6,500 people have been tested and 13 people have died.
Here is a breakdown of the deaths by county according to ADPH:
- Chambers- 3
- Jackson- 1
- Lauderdale- 1
- Lee- 2
- Madison- 1
- Mobile- 1
- Montgomery- 1
- Shelby- 2
- Tallapoosa- 1
Lee County still has the most confirmed cases in our area at 73. Montgomery County has 29 confirmed cases, Elmore County remains at 13 confirmed cases and Autauga County has seven confirmed cases. The latest numbers for each county are available online from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
On Monday, Montgomery County officials confirmed the first coronavirus-related death of a patient. Initially, officials were looking into the primary cause of death but it was later determined the person had died from the virus.
Despite ADPH’s death count, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says six people have died from COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center. Only two of those deaths have been confirmed by ADPH as state health officials continue to process official determinations, EAMC said.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
