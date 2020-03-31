Aflac CEO, wife donate $1M to Piedmont Columbus Regional to aid in COVID-19 response

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As coronavirus numbers continue to grow in the Chattahoochee Valley, two well-known community members are giving back in a big way.
Aflac CEO Dan Amos and his wife Kathelen Amos donated $1 million to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital to help prepare the region for COVID-19 and beyond.
The generous donation will aid in opening an additional five-story building on Piedmont’s campus, the old Doctor’s Hospital building, which will help provide additional support in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have not seen the worst,” said Dan and Kathleen Amos. “Anything Kathleen and I can do to help make it easier on people in the community, we want to do because the community has been good to us and we appreciate this community."
As a matching gift to Piedmont, the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation is seeking to match the Amos’ gift with additional donations from the community.
