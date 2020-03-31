ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY for Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Alert Center Action Day is in place for Tuesday as strong to severe storms race toward the Valley late this morning into the early afternoon hours. Most of our area is under a Level 2/5 risk for seeing severe storms. The primary concern today is the development of supercells, which are discrete, rotating thunderstorms that have the potential to produce tornadoes and large hail. Damaging wind gusts on the order of 60+ MPH are also a possibility. The main time frame looks to be 11AM to 3PM ET. These storms are moving quickly, so the threat window will be short. Regardless, make sure you have a safe place to shelter and a way to receive alerts if a warning is issued for your location.
The strong low pressure system fueling this severe threat will bring a potent cold front through our area today, dropping temperatures overnight and creating windy conditions through tomorrow. Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be on the chilly side with lows back in the 40s and highs more seasonable in the upper 60s into the 70s. Still breezy tomorrow morning too, so wind chills could fall to the 30s! Lots of sunshine in store through the end of the work week, and rain chances look next to none over the weekend too; however, clouds will gradually increase on Saturday and a warming trend begins with temperatures back in the 80s. Next week looks warm too, with showers and storms possible again by early next week.
