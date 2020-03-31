ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY for Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Alert Center Action Day is in place for Tuesday as strong to severe storms race toward the Valley late this morning into the early afternoon hours. Most of our area is under a Level 2/5 risk for seeing severe storms. The primary concern today is the development of supercells, which are discrete, rotating thunderstorms that have the potential to produce tornadoes and large hail. Damaging wind gusts on the order of 60+ MPH are also a possibility. The main time frame looks to be 11AM to 3PM ET. These storms are moving quickly, so the threat window will be short. Regardless, make sure you have a safe place to shelter and a way to receive alerts if a warning is issued for your location.