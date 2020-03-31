Auburn City Council launching program to help local businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

“It’s just a little something and maybe it’s the bridge for these small businesses to get the larger amounts of money from the federal government,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “Through forgiving this interest, it’s going to cost the city $400,000 to $500,00, but we can potentially inject a $4 million back into our economy. But most important, we can be a part of a business being able to maintain themselves, continue to be open, and maintain their employees.”