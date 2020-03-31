Auburn City Council launching program to help local businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City Council is launching a new program to help local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to city leaders, this new interest subsidy program aims to help businesses while waiting on federal aid or while trying to survive during the pandemic.
Small businesses can get a loan through eight participating lenders. If approved by council, the city will provide up to $25,000 per loan to help pay for the interest on that loan.
“It’s just a little something and maybe it’s the bridge for these small businesses to get the larger amounts of money from the federal government,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “Through forgiving this interest, it’s going to cost the city $400,000 to $500,00, but we can potentially inject a $4 million back into our economy. But most important, we can be a part of a business being able to maintain themselves, continue to be open, and maintain their employees.”
City leaders said each business must show that the money is going toward working capital and their working expenses. These businesses must be located in Auburn.
