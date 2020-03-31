Columbus mayor provides update on COVID-19 in Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cities all across Georgia and Alabama are declaring states of emergency, which is leaving many residents with questions about what they can and cannot do, and what local government is doing to enforce restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Columbus is extending restrictions through April 30.
Mayor Skip Henderson said in just about a week, we have seen the number of confirmed cases in Columbus almost quintuple, and the goal in extending the state of emergency is to keep Columbus from becoming a hot spot for the coronavirus.
“It’s not the time to relax the standards,” Mayor Henderson said, “it’s time for this community to come together and work very hard to protect each other’s businesses by making sure this virus moves on out of here as quickly as possible.”
As of Tuesday at 12:00 p.m., the Georgia Department of Public Health reports 19 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Columbus. Just last week the Fountain City had four cases and city leaders put restrictions in place to keep the numbers as low as possible.
“Yeah, I mean, I think we always knew our numbers were going to grow," Henderson said. "I think a lot of people are slow to accept how serious this can be. We just said any gathering - indoors or outdoors - at all cannot exceed ten, now we excepted grocery stores from that and health care facilities like hospitals.”
Some businesses like bars and beauty salons were asked to close for the time being.
Mayor Skip Henderson said he is saddened by the financial impact those employees are facing, but the big picture is to keep the city healthy. While essential businesses are not specifically spelled out, if you see a business open that is not supposed to be, you should contact the mayor’s office.
“If it’s brought to our attention,” Henderson said, “we reach out to them, we call them from the Mayor’s office, encourage them to comply, if they don’t comply we will send an officer out there. We don’t want to be heavy handed but we do expect people to participate in this.”
Henderson said he knows this is not an easy time, but by following the rules you can make a big difference.
“For just a couple weeks of your time you have the opportunity to completely shift the course of this virus here in our community," Henderson said.
