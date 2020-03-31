OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) provided an update on COVID-19 cases Monday.
As of 4:30 p.m., there are 20 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC. Seven patients who were previously hospitalized with the virus have been discharged. 31 patients are hospitalized with suspected COVID1-9 and 25 of the patients currently hospitalized who were suspected of COVID-19 have since received negative test results.
See confirmed COVID-19 cases by county in EAMC’s immediate service area below:
- Lee County – 71 (2 deaths)
- Chambers County – 33 (5 deaths)
- Tallapoosa County – 13
- Bullock County – 3
- Clay County – 2
- Randolph County – 2
- Russell County – 1
See EAMC COVID-19 testing statistics below:
- 1215 – the number of COVID-19 tests submitted by EAMC
- 809 – the number of COVID-19 tests that are pending results
- 18.6 – the percentage of tests submitted by EAMC in Alabama (1215 out of 6531)
- 9.7 – the percentage of EAMC test kits that have tested positive
For information on when to seek COVID-19 screening, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.