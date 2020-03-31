20 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC

By Olivia Gunn | March 30, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 11:12 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) provided an update on COVID-19 cases Monday.

As of 4:30 p.m., there are 20 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC. Seven patients who were previously hospitalized with the virus have been discharged. 31 patients are hospitalized with suspected COVID1-9 and 25 of the patients currently hospitalized who were suspected of COVID-19 have since received negative test results.

See confirmed COVID-19 cases by county in EAMC’s immediate service area below:

  • Lee County – 71 (2 deaths)
  • Chambers County – 33 (5 deaths)
  • Tallapoosa County – 13
  • Bullock County – 3
  • Clay County – 2
  • Randolph County – 2
  • Russell County – 1

See EAMC COVID-19 testing statistics below:

  • 1215 – the number of COVID-19 tests submitted by EAMC
  • 809 – the number of COVID-19 tests that are pending results
  • 18.6 – the percentage of tests submitted by EAMC in Alabama (1215 out of 6531)
  • 9.7 – the percentage of EAMC test kits that have tested positive

