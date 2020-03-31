COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout Ga., Chattahoochee Valley

By Alex Jones | March 31, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 12:33 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Confirmed positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus continue to grow throughout the state of Georgia and the Chattahoochee Valley.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that the Peach State currently has 3,817 cases of COVID-19 and 108 deaths.

The Georgia DPH is also reporting that counties in the Chattahoochee Valley make up 729 of those cases.

  • Dougherty County - 455
  • Lee County - 85
  • Terrell County - 39
  • Sumter County - 32
  • Worth County - 29
  • Muscogee County - 19
  • Troup County - 15
  • Crisp County - 14
  • Dooly County - 6
  • Meriwether County - 6
  • Randolph County, Ga. - 5
  • Schley County - 5
  • Upson County - 5
  • Clay County - 4
  • Harris County - 4
  • Taylor County - 2
  • Chattahoochee County - 1
  • Stewart County - 1
  • Talbot County - 1
  • Webster County - 1

