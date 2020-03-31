COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout Ga., Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Confirmed positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus continue to grow throughout the state of Georgia and the Chattahoochee Valley.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that the Peach State currently has 3,817 cases of COVID-19 and 108 deaths.
The Georgia DPH is also reporting that counties in the Chattahoochee Valley make up 729 of those cases.
- Dougherty County - 455
- Lee County - 85
- Terrell County - 39
- Sumter County - 32
- Worth County - 29
- Muscogee County - 19
- Troup County - 15
- Crisp County - 14
- Dooly County - 6
- Meriwether County - 6
- Randolph County, Ga. - 5
- Schley County - 5
- Upson County - 5
- Clay County - 4
- Harris County - 4
- Taylor County - 2
- Chattahoochee County - 1
- Stewart County - 1
- Talbot County - 1
- Webster County - 1
