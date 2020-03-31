Ga. Board of Pardons and Paroles considering releases to address COVID-19 in prisons

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles are considering releasing some inmates in order to provide flexibility to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
The state board is reviewing specific cases for clemency release. Cases being reviewed are for non-violent offenders who are within 180 days of completing their sentence.
“The Board will be exercising its constitutional authority to affect releases with a goal of providing the Department of Corrections more flexibility in handling the impact of the COVID-19 virus within Georgia’s correctional system,” stated Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard.
The majority of inmates whose sentences are commuted will be released into community supervision.
Parole Board officials say that they are considering public safety when making decisions on offenders to release.
