Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — For grandparents all over the world, being protected from the coronavirus pandemic has meant a piercing distance from their loved ones. Children don’t seem to be getting seriously ill as often, but likely spread the virus. Older adults are at higher risk of complications from the coronavirus. It's a jolting change for grandparents who are also caregivers. Many use calls and video-chats to stay in touch with kids who they used to see frequently. Grandparents are also taking up new hobbies, reconnecting with the past or finding ways to spend time with neighbors at a distance.