Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STRANDED CRUISE
Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock
MIAMI (AP) — Passengers from a cruise ship stranded at sea with coronavirus cases and deaths are pleading with Florida officials to let them disembark. The Zaandam's plans to dock in Florida are still up in the air but have already been rebuked by local officials and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Hundreds of passengers and crew members from the Zaandam have not stepped on dry land for 15 days. The Panama Canal's administrator said he made an exception to allow the ship with coronavirus cases to pass through "for humanitarian reasons.” DeSantis says his state's health care resources are already stretched too thin to take the passengers.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida governor doesn't want cruise ship to dock in state
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he misspoke when he said he expects South Florida to be locked down for six more weeks. He said later Monday that he expects the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area to on lockdown until at least April 15, not May 15. He also said he doesn't want a cruise ship where four people died and others are sick to offload passengers for treatment. He says Florida can't treat outsiders right now. The cruise line says the passengers on board include 304 Americans. Speaking at a news conference, DeSantis said Holland America should send doctors to treat passengers on board.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-POWER COMPANY
Florida utility seeks 1-time rate reduction due to COVID-19
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Power & Light is telling customers the company is seeking a one-time decrease of about 25% in power bills as the result of lower fuel rates due to the coronavirus outbreak. In an email sent Monday, the company noted that approval from the state's Public Service Commission is needed before the discounted rate would go into effect in May. The company said the typical residential customer would see a reduction of about 25% of the regular monthly bill. The plan would vary by rate class.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA CHURCH
Pastor arrested for violating rules amid virus outbreak
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials arrested a megachurch pastor after detectives said he held two Sunday services with hundreds in attendance and violated a safer-at-home order because of the coronavirus. Jail records show Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne turned himself into authorities Monday afternoon in Hernando County, where he lives. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says he told church leaders of the danger they are putting themselves and their congregation in by not maintaining appropriate social distancing. The county and governor’s orders require gatherings be fewer than 10 people to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. A live stream of Sunday's three-and-a-half-hour church service showed scores of congregants.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEWSPAPER
Tampa Bay Times changes print schedule, announces furloughs
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — One of Florida's largest newspapers announced that it would temporarily change its print frequency to two days a week. The Tampa Bay Times based in St. Petersburg said Monday it will deliver newspapers to homes on Wednesdays and Sundays, the paper's largest circulation days. Times chairman and chief executive Paul Tash said the change is in response to the coronavirus crisis. He said businesses are cancelling retail and event-related advertising, and the paper earns the majority of its revenue through print ads. The paper will continue to post stories on its website and through its digital replica of the print paper. A news release said the Times will also enact eight-week furloughs for some staffers.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARREST
Sheriff: Man sprayed business with bottle labeled COVID-19
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old Florida man sprayed the contents from a bottle labeled COVID-19 around the door of a Jacksonville business. David Randolph White was arrested Sunday on a charge of attempted or threatened use of a weapon of mass destruction. Witnesses told investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that the man sprayed the substance and made comments to employees and patrons that they were now infected with COVID-19. In a Facebook post, the agency said a task force quickly identified White and he was questioned and arrested. The business quickly sanitized the area.
FLORIDA GOVERNOR-BABY
Gov. DeSantis, wife Casey announce birth of baby Mamie
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey are the proud parents of a baby girl named Mamie. The couple made the announcement Monday morning on Twitter. First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted that Mamie was the smallest of their babies at 7 pounds, 4 ounces. She joins the other DeSantis children, Madison and Mason in the governor's mansion. The tweets didn't say when the baby was born, but the governor said Casey and the children are all doing well.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RUBIO
ABC's Karl calls Rubio's tweet on media outrageous, hurtful
NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl is calling on Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to apologize for a tweet condemning the media. Karl is head of the White House Correspondents' Association, and he said Monday that Rubio's tweet was outrageous and hurtful. Rubio had tweeted that some in the media “can’t contain their glee and delight” at the news that the United States had surpassed China in the number of coronavirus cases. Karl says Rubio should make clear who he was talking about, and the senator has not done so. The Florida Republican also suggested the Chinese have lied about the number of coronavirus cases in that country.
CANAL RESCUE
Officers rescue woman who crashed car into Florida canal
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff deputies in Florida jumped into a canal to pull a woman out of her car where she was sinking after a crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the elderly woman was trapped in her car, which was slowly submerging into the water in a neighborhood in Boca Raton, Florida. Two sheriff deputies got in the water and pulled the woman out. Images of the incident show a red car almost fully submerged and a woman sitting on the banks of the canal after the rescue. The sheriff's office did not say what caused the crash
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INSTACART
Some Instacart, Amazon workers strike as jobs get riskier
NEW YORK (AP) — Some Instacart and Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job to demand greater safeguards against the coronavirus, even as both companies are speed-hiring hundreds of thousands of new workers to handle a surge in delivery orders. The one-day strikes likely had a limited impact on consumers, but the unrest called attention to mounting discontent among low-wage workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic, serving the needs of those who can keep safe working from home. Whole Worker, a workers group for Whole Foods employees, is calling for a nationwide “sick out” on Wednesday.