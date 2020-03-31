Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal Feb. shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars after being arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another man in mid-February.
31-year-old Nico Cordarrell Fitzpatrick is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 29-year-old Ronnie Jackson Jr.
Fitzpatrick was arrested on Mar. 31 by the US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit.
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail where he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing on Apr. 2 at 9:00 a.m.
