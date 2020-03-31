Martin Army Community Hospital implementing changes to medical services in response to COVID-19

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes to medical services at Fort Benning are being implemented.
Only urgent and emergent specialty referrals will be ordered and routine specialty care referrals that are currently booked may be handled virtually or rescheduled to a date after June 1, 2020.
In efforts to lessen the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the PX Refill Pharmacy waiting area, the pharmacy will temporarily provide a drive-thru pickup service for patients who have requested refills via the Audiocare call-in service. The drive-thru service will be available in the parking lot adjacent to the refill pharmacy entrance to the PX Mall. Patients are encouraged not to use the traditional walk-in service.
Effective immediately, the after-hours care clinic at the hospital is closed.
