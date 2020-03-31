Muscogee Co. officials explain process of reporting COVID-19 related deaths

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The number of deaths due to the coronavirus is increasing across the Chattahoochee Valley.
The Muscogee County coroner confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 related death this weekend while the East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) confirmed it has had seven deaths related to the virus.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed an 85-year-old Columbus man died at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown Campus Sunday. Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley explained the process when there is a COVID-19 related death.
“The hospital will notify the health department along with us that the patient had died and they had previously tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," Worley said.
Piedmont Columbus Regional released a statement in part saying, “Out of respect for the families involved and in line with our interpretation of the federal health privacy law HIPPA, Piedmont will not confirm the deaths of any patients that result from COVID-19, just as it would not do so for any other cause of death.”
As far as an autopsy for patients with COVID-19 related deaths, Worley said there’s usually no need for one.
“They’ve been previously tested and the hospital makes that determination if they are positive and the COVID-19 had actually killed them or was a mitigating factor into that death," he said.
Not all of the confirmed deaths reported by EAMC are reflected in the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) numbers as of Monday night. An EAMC spokesperson said there’s an official process the ADPH must complete before adding to the COVID-19 state death count. The EAMC spokesperson also said each hospital’s policy on reporting deaths could be different based on their interpretations of HIPPA regulations.
The director of marketing and communications with St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus said they report the number of deaths directly to the Department of Public Health and as they adhere to HIPPA guidelines.
