Organization in Harris County providing meals to children during spring break

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - While students are out of school for spring break in Harris and Muscogee counties this week, local organizations are making sure students stay fed.
In Harris County this week, the Fellowship of Christians United in Service (FOCUS) volunteers are handing out food at Pine Lane Apartments and Park Elementary School beginning at 11 a.m.
Even in the rain, volunteers are making sure to keep their distance and keep gloves on while interacting with families. The bags of food have different items every day.
FOCUS volunteer Karrie Rustin said seeing students smile makes her day.
"It warms my heart to know they're going to get food,” said Rustin. “I also happen to teach here at this school, and so I worry about some of my kids who may or may not get food. So, I'm glad to be able to be a part of that."
Anyone under 18 years old in Harris County can pick up a bag of food this week.
