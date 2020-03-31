Park Elementary students build chicken house, example of distant learning

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Park Elementary School students helped engineer a “Chicken Snack Shack” for the school’s two hens while practicing distant-learning from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the challenges the school is facing involves temporary housing for the school’s two hens, Henrietta and Wobble, which are part of the school’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) initiatives, and more specifically how to feed them.
The two hens are spending the extended absence from school in a large coop at the home of fourth-grade teacher Amy Rexrode.
The students were given a STEAM Design Challenge to solve the problem of finding an alternative to having to buy store-bought food by allowing the chickens to be able to find their own healthy food, like insects, worms, and grasses, while also keeping them protected from predators.
“This is an original idea based on a real need," said the fourth-grade teacher. “I simply told students our purpose, gave them a list and picture of materials, and afterwards I assembled it according to their design instructions and measurements.”
The students could use seven, 10-foot, flexible PVC pipes, netting, and zip ties. Design entries had to be submitted online.
By combining several submissions, Rexrode was able to construct the design and fulfill the goal of the challenge. She moves the shack every hour to give the hens an opportunity to find fresh snacks.
Students contributing to the final design were Tavon Martin, Luke Moss, Cameron Reynolds, Patrick Riccinto, and Lucas Manan.
