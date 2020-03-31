Photographer offering free photo shoots to high schoolers in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With schools closed, high school proms and graduations have also been canceled to abide by social distancing guidelines.
A local photographer is stepping up to help those who will be missing out to have something to remember. David Cupp is offering free short portrait sessions that include prom dress, cap and gown, or school spirit.
The session will be scheduled after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.
"Well basically, I think it was Friday most of the high schoolers in our area started getting emails that our proms had been canceled because you know, facilities won't be open,” said Cupp. “They are not going to be back to school by then. And so, I just thought what can I do to? I mean that's a special time.”
Appointments for photo sessions can be booked here.
