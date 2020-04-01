Auburn man arrested, charged with burglary, trespassing

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested a man on multiple felonies and misdemeanors in connection to a burglary investigation.
Officers with the Auburn Police Division responded to the 300 block of Canton Dr. in reference to a possible residential burglary. Officers found that the residence had been entered illegally and property had been stolen
33-year-old Kevin Fitch was identified as a suspect and subsequently arrested at a residence in the 400 block of White St. He was charged with burglary and theft of property.
He was later charged with criminal trespass after it was confirmed he had previously been banned from the residence where officers located him.
He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $4,300 bond.
