Big Warm-Up Coming!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Beautiful springlike weather continues on Thursday as a cool area of high pressure pushes across the region. After a chilly start in the 40s tomorrow morning, warm April sunshine will bounce us back into the 70s!
80s return for Friday, with a big warming trend into the weekend, and continuing into next week. Highs will peak in the upper 80s, approaching 90 by midweek next week. Humidity returns this weekend, but the sunshine will stick around with just a few more clouds. Rain chances return by early next week, but severe weather doesn’t look like an issue at this time.
