Columbus photographer receives national recognition for footage of March 3 tornado aftermath

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus photographer is getting national attention for his work after deadly tornadoes hit the area in March 2019.
Matt Gillespie captured video with his drone of a house still standing in Ellerslie amidst the devastating storm damage around it.
The video was featured this week on the History Channel’s show, “The Unexplained.” On Tuesday, Gillespie’s picture of that house after the storm won the top People’s Choice Award in Smithsonian Magazine.
The home is located on Mount Airy road and had very little damage to it.
