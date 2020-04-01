Delta Sigma Theta chapters in Columbus collect food to help Feeding the Valley Food Bank

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Delta Sigma Theta chapters in the Columbus area teamed up to give back to the community Tuesday.
The chapters collected food to help Feeding the Valley Food Bank replenish its food supply in this time of critical need.
It’s all part of the sorority’s 22 Hours of Service Challenge. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for food is greater than usual. They collected more than 400 pounds of food. Chapters included the Theta Phi chapter at Columbus State University, the Columbus Alumnae Chapter, and the Columbus Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter.
"We serve a million meals a month out of this food bank each month on a regular basis,” said Frank Sheppard, CEO of Feeding the Valley Food Bank. “That need has now spiked here in this time of need with the COVID-19 crisis. So, it's probably going to be a 25 to 30 percent increase in the need for food. So, people doing food drives and bringing in donations, they're going to make a big difference."
Donations of nonperishable food can be taken to Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.