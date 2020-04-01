Dougherty Co. Jail reduces inmate count ahead of COVID-19 outbreak

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On March 11, the day the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Dougherty County, the jail population was 604. On Wednesday, the population is 482 — a reduction of 20 percent.
Jail officials said this was accomplished by reviewing each case and determining which inmates were eligible by law for an early release.
Jail officials also worked closely with the Department of Community Supervision and state and superior court judges to review misdemeanor and non-violent cases to determine if those individuals could be released on bond or on probation.
Officials said this was done to reduce the general population as much as possible to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, should it appear in the inmate population.
With adequate space available within the facility, quarantine and isolation areas have been established per CDC guidelines, according to the jail.
As of Wednesday, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the general jail population.
