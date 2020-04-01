Gov. Kay Ivey urges small business owners to prepare, apply for financial relief

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey urges small business owners to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by taking steps to ensure businesses will withstand the troubling economy.
Alabama Small Business Owners need to contact their local banker, accountant, financial advisor or credit union today to get the latest details about who is eligible, what documents are needed and how best to apply for the funding relief.
Final guidelines for how the federal government will distribute financial relief to Alabama’s small businesses will be released soon.
“This coronavirus has disrupted life as we know it, including the critical economic role played by Alabama small businesses,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Only a few short weeks ago, our economy was the strongest it had been in the past 100 years due to the hard work and entrepreneurship of Alabama Small Business Owners."
The U.S. Treasury Department’s website provides specific information regarding the resources being made available related to coronavirus relief, including initial guidance.
Under the section entitled Assistance for Small Businesses, there are four links entitled:
- Top-Line Overview of Program
- Lender Information
- Borrower Information
- Application for Borrowers
"I urge business owners to act today and be prepared to apply for assistance designed specifically to get them in front of the line when relief checks are written,” said Governor Ivey.
