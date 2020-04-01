Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat says he is prepared to forgo his annual offseason move back to his native Slovenia if that is what the NBA schedule necessitates. Dragic, his wife and their two children are in Miami and have no plans to leave for Slovenia amid the global coronavirus pandemic. His parents recently left Miami to return home, but the Heat guard said Tuesday that he’s staying.
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (AP) — Prominent orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews has temporarily halted Tommy John operations at his Florida medical center in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came Tuesday from his institute in Gulf Breeze. Some have questioned whether a reconstructive elbow surgery for a ballplayer is an essential procedure at this time. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order earlier this month that bars "any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery" that wouldn't put a patient at risk if delayed. Stars Chris Sale, Noah Syndergaard and Luis Severino are among the pitchers who have had Tommy John surgery since spring training started, performed by different doctors.
UNDATED (AP) — Disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is making another public plea to be traded. This one comes on his 25th birthday. Ngakoue says in a Twitter post: “it's obvious my time is up in my current situation. Let’s both move on.” The latest appeal came four weeks after Ngakoue first publicly expressed his desire to play elsewhere. The Jaguars placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Ngakoue two weeks later. That guarantees him nearly $18 million in 2020.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have finalized a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. The Bears are banking on the quarterback to bounce back from an injury-riddled season with Jacksonville and at least give them another option if Mitchell Trubisky struggles again or gets hurt next year. Chicago sent a 2020 compensatory fourth-round draft pick to Jacksonville in the trade. The Jaguars parted with the 31-year-old Foles just over a year after signing him to a four-year contract. He broke his left collarbone in the season opener, missed the next eight games and got benched in his third game back. Foles helped Philadelphia win a Super Bowl.