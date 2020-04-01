Hospital officials give inside look at Piedmont’s COVID-19 incident command center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hospitals all across the nation are working to help front line health care workers fight the coronavirus.
In Georgia, Piedmont’s COVID19 Incident Command Center is located right here in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Piedmont Columbus Regional is one of four hospitals in Georgia with a special infectious disease certification. The COVID-19 incident command center is not only for the local hospital but for all 11 Piedmont hospitals statewide.
“Piedmont Columbus Regional here locally, we feel prepared. But we’re working to make sure we’re prepared for even more. I think to plan otherwise is naive and probably irresponsible,” Scott Hill, Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital CEO.
In less than two weeks, Muscogee County has seen the number of confirmed coronavirus patients grow from zero to 21. For Piedmont Healthcare, it set up a COVID-19 incident command center in Columbus to coordinate all of its hospitals in Georgia during this pandemic.
“It can be anything, from staffing to supplies, to bio-med issues, if equipment breaks down," said Hill. "There’s a number of different areas that we look at that we plan around on a daily basis.”
At the command center, the staff is working around the clock to answer questions or concerns from any of Piedmont’s 11 hospitals or 800 locations across the peach state. Hill said the state of the virus varies from community to community.
“So, we have seen over the past week particularly, we’re seeing patients who are testing positive inside of our organizations. So, I would say there’s a steady uptick of positive cases in our community,” Hill said.
The goal behind this centralized command center and all command centers:
“So, we need to be prepared for any surge that can happen and that’s what we’re focused on right now. Certainly able to meet the need as it exists today, but we’re planning around the need that could exist in the future. Based on what our models are telling us, that’s what we’re working on most intently day-to-day outside of making sure the patients we do have are getting the best care they can get," Hill said.
The COVID-19 incident command center runs 24/7 and has been more almost a month now.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.