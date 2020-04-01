Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-2020-CENSUS
Census Day arrives with US almost paralyzed by coronavirus
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Census Day arrives Wednesday with a nation almost paralyzed by the spread of the novel coronavirus. April 1 is the date used to reference where a person lives for the once-a-decade count. The virus's spread has forced the U.S. Census Bureau to suspend field operations for a month, from mid-March to mid-April. That's when the hiring process would be ramping up for tens of thousands of temporary census takers. It also has delayed the start of counts for the homeless and people living in group quarters and has pushed back the deadline for wrapping up the head count to mid-August.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida Democrats blast governor's handling of virus crisis
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's congressional Democrats are blasting Gov. Ron DeSantis' refusal to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to combat the coronavirus outbreak. They said Tuesday that DeSantis' decision will result in thousands of unnecessary deaths, risk the health of doctors and nurses and threaten to overwhelm hospitals. Florida now has at least 6,700 confirmed infections and 84 deaths. The Democrats said the Republican governor must drop his county-by-county approach and follow other hard-hit states by closing all non-essential businesses and ordering people to stay home except for essential trips such as buying groceries. DeSantis has defended his approach, saying businesses and workers in unaffected counties shouldn't be punished.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STRANDED CRUISE
Florida docking plan in the works for ill-fated cruise ships
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it's working with Holland America on a detailed docking plan that would require two ships carrying passengers and crew from an ill-fated cruise to handle all medical issues without impacting South Florida's already-stressed hospitals. A Coast Guard official told the Broward County Commission that if a unified command of state, local and federal officials can't unanimously agree on what to do with the people on the two ships now headed to Florida, then they'll punt the decision to Washington. Passengers are pleading with Florida officials to let them disembark despite a coronavirus outbreak on board.
HOME INVASION SHOOTING
Deputies: Woman on phone with 911 shoots intruder
DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman was on the phone with 911 when she shot and wounded an intruder. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Joseph Roberts was shot in the arm early Tuesday morning after breaking into a Deltona home. He faces four counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling and four counts of criminal mischief. Officials say Roberts had shattered a front window and climbed into the house occupied by a 42-year-old mother, her three teenage children and three of their friends. The woman fired one shot, hitting Roberts, and escaped to the backyard with the children. Deputies found Roberts wounded inside the house.
FATAL BOAT CRASH
Man dies after crashing fishing boat into dock
TEQUESTA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after crashing a fishing boat into a dock on a Florida river over the weekend. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says 59-year-old Roger Bradford Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the Sunday night crash near Tequesta. Investigators say Bradford had been traveling southbound in the North Fork of the Loxahatchee River when his 19-foot Tidewater struck a dock behind a home. Bradford was ejected from the vessel. Neighbors pulled him from the water and began CPR. Palm Beach County and Tequesta firefighters responded and pronounced Bradford deceased.
FELONS VOTING-FLORIDA
Florida governor loses latest bid to curtail felon voting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials have lost their latest bid to enforce a state law denying the right to vote for felons who have not paid all court fines and fees. Tuesday's decision by the entire bench of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was the latest setback for Gov. Ron DeSantis and fellow Republicans who have tried to limit the reach of Amendment 4. The ballot measure approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2018 restores the vote to felons who have served their sentences.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida governor doesn't want cruise ship to dock in state
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he misspoke when he said he expects South Florida to be locked down for six more weeks. He said later Monday that he expects the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area to on lockdown until at least April 15, not May 15. He also said he doesn't want a cruise ship where four people died and others are sick to offload passengers for treatment. He says Florida can't treat outsiders right now. The cruise line says the passengers on board include 304 Americans. Speaking at a news conference, DeSantis said Holland America should send doctors to treat passengers on board.
AP-US-TIGER-KING-MISSING-MAN
Florida sheriff seeking tips in 'Tiger King' mystery
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It might be the biggest diversion from the pandemic: binge-watching a recently released and luridly fascinating “Tiger King,” a Netflix documentary about rival big cat wranglers. Now a Florida sheriff is asking the public for tips regarding one of the lingering mysteries raised in the show: What happened to Jack “Don” Lewis, the husband of Big Cat Rescue's Carole Baskin? Lewis went missing in 1997, and speculation about his fate is running rampant among viewers. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is seeking tips, hoping to take advantage of all the attention. Big Cat Rescue says it, too, hopes for fresh clues.
WHITE NATIONALIST
White nationalist gets bond after voicing concern over virus
YORK, S.C. (AP) — A white nationalist jailed in South Carolina on a domestic violence charge was granted bond after requesting a release because of coronavirus concerns. Augustus Sol Invictus was granted a $10,000 bond Tuesday on charges of domestic violence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. His attorney said the bond was appropriate given coronavirus concerns and trial delays. Officials say no cases have been reported at the jail. Invictus is accused of choking his wife, holding a gun to her head and forcing her to drive him to South Carolina. Invictus ran for the U.S. Senate in Florida and was a featured speaker during the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
PROPELLER DEATH
Florida woman dies after getting stuck under dive boat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a 37-year-old Florida woman was killed when she got stuck under a dive boat and trapped by the propeller. The incident happened Sunday as the crew of the Southern Comfort was recovering divers from the water off Palm Beach County. Two divers were pulled under the water. Officials say Mollie Ghiz-Flynn of Melbourne wasn't able to free herself. She was finally freed by the crew and brought onto the boat, where CPR was administered. Officials say the woman died of her injuries. The wildlife commission is investigating.