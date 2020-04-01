Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia virus deaths at 125 as mayors push Kemp to intervene
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Some Georgia mayors are pressing Gov. Brian Kemp to impose greater restrictions to fight the coronavirus as confirmed infections have exceeded 4,100 statewide. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that at least 125 people have died. Kemp has banned public gatherings, closed bars and nightclubs and ordered people in fragile health to stay home. But he's resisted calls to require all Georgians to isolate themselves at home. Cities including Atlanta, Athens and Savannah have taken such steps. On Tuesday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said there needs to be consistency across Georgia for such shelter in place orders to work. The Georgia Municipal Association Executive Director Larry Hanson said Tuesday a growing number of mayors want Kemp to take further action.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA ELECTIONS
Georgia GOP congressional delegation seeks election delay
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's two U.S. senators and their nine fellow Republican U.S. House members are joining those who want a delay in the state's May 19 primary election. The 11 officials wrote Tuesday to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urging him to put off the elections. Raffensperger has argued that he doesn't have legal authority to further delay Georgia's presidential primary and other elections originally set for March 24. Georgians are also scheduled to vote May 19 for a Democratic challenger to U.S. Sen David Perdue, plus U.S. House members, state lawmakers, judges and district attorneys. State House Speaker David Ralston appealed last week for a delay.
SOUTHERN STORMS
Twister slams Alabama neighborhood during virus quarantine
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An apparent tornado has damaged an Alabama neighborhood where people were inside homes during the coronavirus quarantine. Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs says only one minor injury was reported as a midday twister struck about 15 homes on Tuesday. He says he'd expected the toll to be worse because people were home during the viral outbreak, but it wasn't. Scattered damage is being reported from Mississippi to Georgia, and more than 50,000 homes and businesses are without power. Forecasters have issued a series of tornado warnings and watches for the South because of the storms.
CANCELED ELECTION-GEORGIA
Civil rights lawsuit filed over canceled high court election
ATLANTA (AP) — A new lawsuit says Georgia's secretary of state violated the law and deprived citizens of their right to vote by canceling a scheduled election for a state Supreme Court seat. The civil rights lawsuit against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was filed Tuesday in federal court in Atlanta by three Georgia voters. It is rooted in Raffensperger's decision to cancel a scheduled May 19 election for Justice Keith Blackwell's seat on the state Supreme Court. Blackwell announced his intention to resign in November and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said he planned to fill the seat by appointment.
JOSEPH LOWERY-FUNERAL
Private funeral, public memorial later set for Joseph Lowery
ATLANTA (AP) — Family members say they're planning a small, private funeral service for the Rev. Joseph E. Lowery out of concerns about the coronavirus, but a large, public memorial for the civil rights leader will be held this fall. Lowery's daughter, Cheryl Lowery, said Tuesday that the private service will include 10 family members. She said keeping people safe is the most important thing in this time of social distancing. She said that once the nation gets through the virus crisis, an Oct. 6 public celebration is planned. Lowery helped the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. establish the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. He died Friday at age 98.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA ELECTIONS
Georgia elections chief holds line on May 19 election plan
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's top elections official is holding the line on plans for May 19 voting, even as the state House speaker continues his push for delay. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger writes that he doesn't have legal authority to further delay Georgia's presidential primary and other elections originally set for March 24. Those elections were pushed back to May 19. Georgians are also scheduled to vote May 19 for party nominees for one U.S. senator's post, U.S. House members and state lawmakers. House Speaker David Ralston last week called on Raffensperger to delay voting again. He renewed his call in a letter Sunday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPECIAL EDUCATION
Remote learning poses hurdles for students with disabilities
BOSTON (AP) — Schools across the U.S. are scrambling to find new ways to provide remote instruction to students with disabilities as instruction moves online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Schools are creating online lessons and looking for ways to provide physical therapy over video conference. But some schools say parents ultimately will have to play a big part in their children's schooling. The shift has strained some parents who are trying to keep up jobs while doubling as teachers for their children. Some students have lost access to expensive technology they use to communicate at school.
INTERSTATE-CHEMICAL TRUCK SPILL
Chemical truck spill on I-20 prompts westbound lane closures
GREENSBORO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said a tanker truck crashed on Interstate 20 spilling hazardous material and forcing closures in the westbound lanes. Greene County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said the crash occurred Monday afternoon near Greensboro, about 75 miles east of Atlanta. The Georgia Department of Transportation-East said the truck was carrying a chemical called chloral anhydrous, which spilled but was contained. Harrison said the spill posed no threat but dirt beside the road was being removed. The agency said westbound lanes between exits 130-Greensboro and 138-Siloam will be closed until at least 10 a.m. Tuesday. Eastbound lanes are open. There was no immediate reports of injuries int he crash.