Lee Co. leaders urge congregations to find alternative ways to worship

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - As non-essential businesses across Alabama close their doors, according to the mayor of Opelika, some area churches are not closing theirs.
City and hospital leaders are pleading with churches and congregations to find alternative ways to worship.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many churches and houses of worship in Lee County are shutting their doors for in-person services.
“We want to be prudent, to be smart, and to protect our people,” the senior pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Opelika, Sean Rezek. “It’s kind of an invisible enemy, if you will, this virus that we’re battling against.”
Despite closures of non-essential businesses across the state and the governor asking the public not to congregate in groups of 10 or more, the mayor of Opelika said some churches met in person as recently as this past Sunday.
Now, he along with officials from the East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) are urging houses of worship and congregations to find other ways to worship.
“I certainly join EAMC in asking folks not to attend in-person church services this Sunday or for Easter Sunday,” Mayor Gary Fuller said. “There’s too much risk involved for everyone if we gather in these groups of more than 10 people.”
EAMC released in a statement last week that while there are no absolute patterns among the local confirmed coronavirus cases, they did notice the last public setting for a good number of them was at church.
Many religious leaders are getting innovative in order to keep their congregations safe.
“We’re doing our Tuesday night Bible studies on Zoom,” said Rabbi Brian Hawkins of Beth Ohr Messianic Congregation. “We have our Saturday morning services on Zoom, and we’re actually doing an extra service on Friday night, and it’s just a fellowship.”
Rezek said they’re doing something special for communion this Sunday at Trinity UMC.
“We have all these individual communion kits. We’ve placed them outside so people can come by and pick them up. So, at the end of our service that we stream live, we’ll invite our folks to get their communion kits out and break bread,” he said.
These religious leaders said do your part to help, and don’t feel guilty about worshiping from home.
“If you love your neighbor as yourself, that’s the key to protecting others,” Hawkins said.
Rezek agreed.
“I think God understands our situation and they should be at peace doing that,” he said.
