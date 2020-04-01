MCSD schools to remain closed for remainder of school year; learning continuity plan continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District schools will remain closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year.
The district has extended its emergency closure for all schools in accordance with the latest executive order issued by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Wednesday afternoon.
- The student learning continuity plan and alternate meal services will continue as follows:
- Teachers will continue to deliver instruction through designated digital and print resources.
- Additional instruction packets will be available for pick-up, via drive-through delivery, at each school location, Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8, 2020 during the following time-frames: 7:00-9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., and 5:00-7:00 p.m.
- The District will resume its meal service schedule April 6, 2020, with meal packages including breakfast and lunch items.
Meals will be available 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, at the locations listed below:
School sites:
- Baker Middle School
- Carver High School
- J.D. Davis Elementary School
- Dawson Elementary School
- Double Churches Middle School
- Fox Elementary School
- Key Elementary School
- Spencer High School
Buses delivery sites:
- Elizabeth Canty Apartments
- Chase Homes
- Eagle Trace Apartments
- Former 30th Avenue Preschool (151 30th Avenue)
- Jordan High School
- Kendrick High School (front of school area)
- Midland Academy
- Victory Mission (3200 Plateau Drive)
- Warren Williams Apartments
- Whisperwood Apartments
- Wilson Apartments
