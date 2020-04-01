Mercy Med offering COVID-19 testing for symptomatic patients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mercy Med of Columbus and Cascade Hills Church are partnering to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing for patients with certain symptoms.
Due to a limited amount of tests, only patients with a fever, cough and who have had direct exposure to someone diagnosed with COVID-19 will be tested.
Specimens will be collected and sent to a lab for testing with results coming back in 48 to 72 hours.
Attendees should expect long waits and exiting your vehicle is not permitted. There will be no restrooms onsite.
The testing site at Cascade Hills Church on 54th St. will be open Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, April 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Monday, April 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or until supplies are gone.
