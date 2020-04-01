Muscogee County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An inmate at the Muscogee County Jail has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Major Joe McCrea with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Ofifice has confirmed that two inmates were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional on Mar. 24 with flu-like symptoms. They were treated and placed in medical isolation at the jail.
Both inmates were taken to the Dept. of Public Health on Mar. 25 to be tested for COVID-19.
On April 1, tests results confirmed that one of the inmates has COVID-19 coronavirus.
Both have been in medical isolation for the past eight days. Neither has any symptoms or a fever at this time.
Both are being held in medical isolation and medical staff will continue to monitor them for 14 days.
No other inmates are exhibiting symptoms at this time.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.