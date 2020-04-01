Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s Office to close in response to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s Office will close to the public April 6.
The closure will be in effect until further notice. The office will be open through the end of the day Friday, April 3.
The closure is in light of the ongoing developments with the COVID-19 spread. The tax commissioner’s office will continue to process transactions via mail and internet.
Online services include the following:
• MV Tag renewals
• MV Pay insurance fines
• MV Cancel or replace registration
• MV Estimate of TAVT or Ad Valorem taxes
• MV Inquiry of title, insurance, registration, and prestige plate status
• PT Property tax payments
• PT Mobile home tax payments
• Change of MV/PT address
Georgia residents whose registrations expired after March 16 have been extended through May 15.
For online services, questions, or concerns, visit www.dor.ga.gov for motor vehicle and www.columbusga.org/taxcommissioner for property tax.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.