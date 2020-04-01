Nursing homes in Lee Co. in need of supplies and PPE during COVID-19 pandemic

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - While hospitals across Lee County are running out of supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer, other essential medical facilities are also running low on items.
Nursing homes are out of items that are crucial to keeping employees and patients healthy, including, cleaning supplies needed to clean the facility and ensure residents can stay safe.
At Arbor Springs Health and Rehab in Opelika, N95 masks, isolation gowns, and more are needed.
“We need what we call PPE, personal protective equipment,” said Annie Swanson, an administrator at Arbor Springs. “We are on the front lines. We do have the most vulnerable population all right here in one place. We just ask that people really think about us.”
Anyone with items to donate can call Arbor Springs to arrange making the donation. The center also appreciates any type of donations for the nurses such as snack and Gatorade to keep morale up.
