Reports: Stewart Detention Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - An employee at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
CoreCivic, the Nashville-based company that runs the facility, confirmed to the AJC that the unidentified employee last worked at the facility on Mar. 20 and is now isolated at home.
Nine other employees who had contact with the employee have also been told to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
33 detainees who may have had contact with the employee are also being quarantined in a separate housing unit.
The facility is operated through agreements with Stewart County and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
