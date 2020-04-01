A Sunny Cooldown for Midweek!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a tumultuous day weatherwise Tuesday, weather turns much quieter-- and cooler!-- for Wednesday. Waking up across the Valley with temperatures widespread in the 40s and brisk conditions putting wind chills closer to the 30s in some spots! Winds will keep blowing at a good clip today thanks to the strong cold front that has made its way across the Southeast. Highs will struggle to reach 70 today, but we’ll get back in the 70s and see more seasonable temperatures for Thursday. Plenty of dry sunshine in the forecast through the end of the work week with a few more clouds around on Friday. Expect a nice stretch of cool mornings leading up to the weekend too, with even a little patchy frost possible in spots areas north for Thursday morning.