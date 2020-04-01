A Sunny Cooldown for Midweek!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a tumultuous day weatherwise Tuesday, weather turns much quieter-- and cooler!-- for Wednesday. Waking up across the Valley with temperatures widespread in the 40s and brisk conditions putting wind chills closer to the 30s in some spots! Winds will keep blowing at a good clip today thanks to the strong cold front that has made its way across the Southeast. Highs will struggle to reach 70 today, but we’ll get back in the 70s and see more seasonable temperatures for Thursday. Plenty of dry sunshine in the forecast through the end of the work week with a few more clouds around on Friday. Expect a nice stretch of cool mornings leading up to the weekend too, with even a little patchy frost possible in spots areas north for Thursday morning.
By Friday into the weekend though, another warming trend takes over as we see a strong ridge of high pressure develop over the Gulf of Mexico, helping to boost temperatures into above average territory again next week. Expect some more clouds around over the weekend, but rain chances look fairly low until another weathermaker brings us some showers and a few storms by Monday and Tuesday. Some uncertainty in whether or not we’ll see an extension of a more unsettled pattern next week (aka rain and storm chances each day) or revert back to the drier side, so we’ll keep you posted!
