Tornado damages several homes in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Severe weather tore through the Chattahoochee Valley Tuesday afternoon.
A tornado ripped through Eufaula and as many as two dozen homes received substantial damage.
The tornado ripped roofs off homes near the Country Club of Alabama and garages were leveled to the ground. No injuries were reported, according to Eufaula Fire Chief Ryan Feggins, though the damage left many homeowners scrambling for a place to sleep Tuesday night.
A witness of the tornado described what he saw as the tornado touched down.
"As soon as I heard the sirens, we ran maybe two houses down and house after every house had ripped off roofs,” said Eufaula resident Nate Hudson. “A boat had come across from someone’s porch."
The community has started the recovery process with construction crews and local neighbors lending a helping hand to those who were affected by the tornado.
