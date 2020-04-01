Tornado leaves behind damage in Quitman Co.

QUITMAN CO., Ga. (WTVM) - A tornado ripped through East Alabama into Southwest Georgia damaging several homes along with downed trees and power lines Tuesday.
A large pine tree fell on a mobile home on US Hwy 82 damaging it during the storm.
“It could have been worse, but asked God, talked to God. He gave me a second chance," said 17-year-old Chadrian Foster.
Foster is thankful to be alive after a tornado uprooted a large pine tree into a mobile home.
“Happy that I’m alive and that it’s over with," he said.
Foster said he was laying in bed in his grandmother’s home Tuesday morning.
“Next thing you know, thunder and lighting. That’s when I called my grandma and said ‘where are ya’ll?’ She said ‘we’re on the way back because we had to go get a tire.’ So, I didn’t think anything else about it. Just laid there. Next thing you know, boom. I didn’t have time to get up or do nothing," Foster explained.
Foster said he crawled out to safety through a hole in the side of the home created from the tree’s damage.
“I’m thankful that I’m here because looking at that, I wouldn’t be alive. I asked God to forgive me for all the things that I did and came through, gave me a second chance," he said.
Foster was the only one home at the time. Foster said he did go to the hospital to have his back and ankle checked out, but those are minor injuries.
The mobile home’s owner, Foster’s grandmother, said they have friends and family they can stay with until they figure out their living situation.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.