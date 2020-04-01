West Central Health District releases update on the number of COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Health West Central Health District released an update Wednesday on COVID-19 cases.
There are currently 111 cases of COVID-19 in the West Central Health District.
See cases per county below:
Chattahoochee -2
Clay - 5
Crisp - 17
Dooly - 10
Harris - 3
Macon -2
Marion - 0
Muscogee -21
Quitman -0
Randolph -5
Schley -4
Stewart -1
Sumter -37
Talbot -1
Taylor -2
Webster -1
For information on COVID-19, you can call 1-855-962-0955. To be tested, you must be a Georgia resident. Residents are encouraged to call 706-321-6300 before arriving at a drive-thru testing site.
