West Central Health District releases update on the number of COVID-19 cases (Source: West Central Health District)
By Olivia Gunn | April 1, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 4:54 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Health West Central Health District released an update Wednesday on COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 111 cases of COVID-19 in the West Central Health District.

See cases per county below:

Chattahoochee -2

Clay - 5

Crisp - 17

Dooly - 10

Harris - 3

Macon -2

Marion - 0

Muscogee -21

Quitman -0

Randolph -5

Schley -4

Stewart -1

Sumter -37

Talbot -1

Taylor -2

Webster -1

For information on COVID-19, you can call 1-855-962-0955. To be tested, you must be a Georgia resident. Residents are encouraged to call 706-321-6300 before arriving at a drive-thru testing site.

