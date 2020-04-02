Auburn equipment team sews masks for nearby community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dana Marquez normally spends his time working with equipment to help Auburn players win the big game. Now he and his staff are doing their part in helping an even bigger fight: helping those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a little surreal," Marquez said.
Dana Marquez didn’t see himself making medical masks when he began working in equipment, but when Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene asked for ways the department could help out, he stepped to the challenge.
“I kind of took it from there and really tried to say hey how do I get this started? I tried to get some other people involved," Marquez said
Now Marquez and the rest of the equipment staff are going full steam ahead on making masks. Last week they delivered 100 of them to East Alabama Medical Center.
“There were about five, maybe six nurses that were inside that door that stood up and just clapped and said thank you and that right there, that did it. That was ok… this is not going to go to 100, this is going to go way more and beyond that," Marquez said.
And they have not stopped. Marquez delivered to a nearby assisted living facility earlier this week. This equipment team is “all in” on helping the community.
“It’s been very rewarding and to have been able to do a small part of our community a big thing. It’s pretty special to know that the little part that we’re doing seems like it’s making a huge difference,” Marquez said.
Marquez plans to do this as long as necessary in the COVID-19 fight. It’s all part of the spirit of the Auburn Family.
“To see the nurses or the assisted living facilities that we’ve helped out in the short amount of time. There’s not words that you can really put to it, so it’s phenomenal to do that,” Marquez said.
Marquez said his team can make up to 75 masks in one day which is great to continue helping that community as they move forward.
To learn how to make your own masks, follow this link to get instructions from Dana himself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfoXhRKc3WM
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.