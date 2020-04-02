Cascade Hills Church in Columbus Easter service to stream online

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cascade Hills Church’s Easter Sunday service will look different this year amid coronavirus concerns.
The church’s Easter service will be online at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday instead of at the Columbus Civic Center.
Brooke Dykes with Cascade Hills said they normally have about 10,000 people at their Easter service at the Civic Center. Being that they are a church, Dykes said it has been a difficult decision.
"It's also hard for us because we are a church for the unchurched and usually, Easter is the time that people that have always said no to church are willing to say yes,” said Dykes. “So, it's very hard to close the doors."
Dykes said they’ve also been viewing this as a great opportunity to possibly reach more homes with phones and computers.
Cascade Hills will also have a Good Friday service online.
