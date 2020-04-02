Columbus teen creating surgical masks for healthcare workers across the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People are coming up with creative ways to give back to healthcare workers on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.
One teen from Columbus is using her birthday as a motivator.
Kayle Lewis turned 17 last week and is using her time at home to create surgical masks for St. Francis Hospital, cancer treatment centers, and hospices across the Chattahoochee Valley. Kayle said she’s been sewing since she was nine years old.
"I decided I wanted to sew masks for my birthday because I was like, well I'm not doing anything and I'm just sitting in the house, so I might as well help people out,” said Kayle. “So, I sat there and I made the first five. I was like okay, we got the fabric from Joann's and I might as well donate it so that's what we did."
Kayle said it takes about 10 minutes to sew each surgical mask.
