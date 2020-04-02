Community members park and pray for workers at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is doing its best to care for all its patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents showed their support for hospital workers with a special event. The event is called park and pray.
Wednesday night, people parked outside of the hospital to pray for staff. They flashed their headlights as a signal to let staff know the community is all enduring the pandemic together.
East Alabama Medical Center is also hosting park and pray events every day at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CST.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.