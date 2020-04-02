Community members park and pray for workers at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital

Community members park and pray for workers at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | April 2, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 12:33 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is doing its best to care for all its patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents showed their support for hospital workers with a special event. The event is called park and pray.

Wednesday night, people parked outside of the hospital to pray for staff. They flashed their headlights as a signal to let staff know the community is all enduring the pandemic together.

East Alabama Medical Center is also hosting park and pray events every day at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CST.

