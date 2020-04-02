Fire crews battle house fire on Stage Road in Loachapoka; save family dog

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Loachapoka.
The fire was at a home downtown in the 6000 block of Stage Road.
When fire units arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames showing from the rea of the two-story house in a n area used as a laundry room and adjoining bathroom. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the main structure of the house.
"This was a fire that could have gotten out of control were it not for the quick response of the first-responding Southwest units," said SWFD Lieutenant Tom Peavy. "Our first-on-scene crews made an aggressive attack and prevented this fire from getting further into the house."
The occupants of the home escaped the fire unharmed. A family dog was located during a search of the home and resuscitated by firefighters using a pet oxygen mask.
“We were also notified that one of the family's dogs did not escape, so a crew made a second-story search and found the dog barely breathing and unresponsive," Peavy said. "Our crews used an oxygen mask designed for small animals that we keep on our trucks. After several minutes, the dog became responsive and we were eventually able to hand him back over to the owners."
The area of the house where the fire started was destroyed. The remainder of the residence sustained only smoke damage.
The Lee County Fire Department was dispatched to the fire and was assisted by the Auburn Fire Division, Lee County Sheriff’s Department, and East Alabama EMS.
