Ga. Governor Brian Kemp outlines shelter in place executive order amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he will enforce shelter-in place restrictions as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The shelter in place order will require Georgia residents to shelter in place from Friday, April 3 through April 13.
All residents and visitors of the Georgia will be required to shelter in place within their homes or places of residence, meaning remaining in the place of residence and taking every possible precaution to limit social interaction to prevent the spread or infection of COVID-19 to themselves or any person unless they are
1. Conducting or participating in essential services
2. Performing necessary travel
3. Engaged in the performance of, or travel to and from, the performance of minimum basic operations for a business, establishment, corporation, non-profit corporation, or organization not classified as critical infrastructure
4. and are actively engaged in the performance of, or travel to and from, their respective employment
See the executive order below:
