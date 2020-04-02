Goodwill offering employment assistance online during COVID-19 pandemic

“Normally, people can walk into one of our career centers, have a face-to-face meeting, we would help you find a job, and make that connection,” said Jack Warden, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers. “We just can't do that face-to-face anymore. What we've done is created kind of a virtual job fair so people can go online to our website and we've got over 350 jobs listed now."