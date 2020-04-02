Goodwill offering employment assistance online during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As COVID-19 spreads across the country, forcing countless business closures, thousands of people have found themselves unemployed.
Despite the temporary closure of its retail stores and career centers, Goodwill is still working hard behind the scenes to render much needed assistance to displaced works and businesses.
“Normally, people can walk into one of our career centers, have a face-to-face meeting, we would help you find a job, and make that connection,” said Jack Warden, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers. “We just can't do that face-to-face anymore. What we've done is created kind of a virtual job fair so people can go online to our website and we've got over 350 jobs listed now."
Goodwill is currently helping people find jobs with businesses in the community that are eager to fill open positions. Goodwill offers many free services to support the employment-related needs of the community that are funded almost entirely by revenue generated in its retail stores.
