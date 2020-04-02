Hope Harbour in Columbus has increase in domestic violence calls during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hope Harbour, a domestic violence shelter for women in the Chattahoochee Valley, has experienced an increase in calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the pandemic, the shelter has also experienced an increase in calls from other shelters looking for available rooms. Chrissy Redmond, community education coordinator, said it’s scary for victims to be stuck at home with their abusers.
"When people are at work, it's safer for them to call and seek help,” said Redmond. “They have coworkers who can reach out to them, children when they're at school, they have mandated reporters. Now, with these individuals being stuck at home, they don't have anyone to check in on them. So, if you're a loved one, a family member or a friend, coworker, check in on those around you."
Redmond said Hope Harbour is staying open 24/7. The crisis hotline number is 706-324-3850.
