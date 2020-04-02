Immigration attorneys concerned for safety after Stewart Co. Detention Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

“On March 30, we learned that a CoreCivic employee, who works at our Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, GA, has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee’s last shift at the facility was March 20, and they are currently isolated at home in regular communication with their healthcare provider for medical guidance. Efforts are underway to notify other employees or contractors who may have been in contact with the individual who tested positive. We have directed nine employees who are known to have had direct contact with this individual to self-quarantine at home for 14 days, as recommended by the CDC.